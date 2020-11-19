Highlights of 2020 ITTF finals

Suh Hyowon of South Korea returns the ball during the women's singles round of 16 match between Ishikawa Kasumi of Japan and Suh Hyowon of South Korea at 2020 ITTF finals in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Nov. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
China speeds up construction of space-ground integrated qua…
The US is a thief crying "Stop thief!” and poses military t…
Double Eleven shopping festival brings in new features to o…
Xi urges high-quality development of Yangtze River Economic…
China's latest unmanned combat systems to enter service, ai…