Macao to hold World Table Tennis competition late November

MACAO, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- WTT Macao 2020, organized by the sports bureau of the Macao special administrative region's government and World Table Tennis (WTT), and co-organized by Macao Table Tennis General Association, was to be held at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion late this month, organizers said here on Wednesday.

The competition, to be held from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, has attracted the world's biggest stars to showcase their elite skills to spectators and fans.

WTT Macao 2020 is the first event to be held by WTT since its inception by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) this year. Men's and women's singles will be held, featuring many of the world's top 16 players, including: Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin, Ma Long, Lin Gaoyuau, Liu Shiwen, Wang Manyu, Wang Chuqin and Wang Yidi of China, Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei, Jeoung Young-sik and Jeon Ji-hee of South Korea, Feng Tianwei of Singapore, Diaz Adriana of Puerto Rico, Szocs Bernadette of Romania and Ahmed Saleh of Egypt.

Innovative formats with new scoring methods will be adopted in different stages, including the unprecedented best-of-nine format in the final, bringing a fast-paced and thoroughly exciting competition for spectators.

The players and officials will be required to stay on the Chinese mainland for over 14 days and they must show a valid negative nucleic acid test result before being granted permission to enter Macao. During the competition period, they must also comply with the anti-pandemic guidelines and regulations by the Macao health authorities.