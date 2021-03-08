Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 8, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

In pics: Asian elephants in Yunnan

(Xinhua)    09:40, March 08, 2021

A wildlife conservation worker measures the weight of an Asian elephant named "Xiaoqiang" at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 6, 2021. The Asian elephants, which are under first-class national protection with a population of less than 400 in China, are mainly found in Yunnan. Wildlife conservation workers at the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center have dedicated themselves to improving the welfare of the species. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York