Pic story of policewomen of Badaling Police Station in Beijing

(Xinhua)    09:30, March 08, 2021

Members of the female police force of Badaling Police Station patrol on the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2021. Established in 2018, the female police force of Badaling Police Station of Yanqing Branch of Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau consists of 6 members with an average age of 33. In terms of daily work, the policewomen patrol in the world-renowned scenic area to keep order and public security, and help tourists to settle issues. Known for kind, patient and meticulous, the policewomen has become the iconic scenery, and many tourists are happy to chat and take photos with them amid team members' break time. "Unlike male colleagues, we might see a different side of things. Hence, it might be a little easier for us to settle an issue." Wu Jingxuan, head of the female police force said. During the past three years, the policewomen have patrolled a total of 19,000 kilometers. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)


