Pic story: woman in village has better life

(Xinhua)    19:21, March 07, 2021

Ma Linhong makes flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) at a workshop in Nanyangwa Village of Dongxiang Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 4, 2021. Ma Linhong, 26, earns about 6,000 yuan (about 923 U.S. dollars) a month in a workshop in Nanyangwa Village now. Since Ma Linhong won the first place in the piecework system for several months in a row, she was promoted from an ordinary worker to the head of the workshop. In the past, Ma did farm work and chores at home, with no way to earn extra money. After working in the workshop, Ma has saved 30,000 yuan (about 4,617 U.S. dollars). Ma said she would get a driver's license this year and continue to work hard to save money to buy a car to take her family out. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)


