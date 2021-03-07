Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Mar 7, 2021
Chinese football legend Chi Shangbin passes away at 72

(Xinhua)    10:52, March 07, 2021

Chi Shangbin of Dalian Wanda receives his honor as the Coach of the Year while Fan Zhiyi of Shanghai Shenhua becomes the Footballer of the Year in 1996 in an annual soccer awarding ceremony at the Haigeng training center in Kunming on November 11, 1997. (Wang Changshan/Xinhua)

Former Chinese national team captain and assistant coach Chi Shangbin died of myocardial infarction.

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Former Chinese national team captain and assistant coach Chi Shangbin died of myocardial infarction on Saturday, sources close to Chi confirmed to Xinhua.

Chi, 72, was born in Da Lian, Liaoning province. He spent his career playing for Liaoning as a player and also represented China at the international level as team captain.

After retirement, he became a coach and was best known for his record at football club Dalian Wanda with a 55-game unbeaten run between 1995 and 1997 in the top league, which brought him two Chinese national championships.

Chi switched his focus to youth football at the end of his coach career.

