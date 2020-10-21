Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

UEFA Champions League Group F: Lazio vs. Borussia Dortmund

By huaxia (Xinhua)    09:16, October 21, 2020

Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between Lazio of Italy and Borussia Dortmund of Germany in Rome, Italy, Oct. 20, 2020. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York