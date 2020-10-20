Wolves win away to Leeds, while West Brom and Burnley play first 0-0 of the season

LONDON, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Raul Jimenez's goal from a deflected shot 20 minutes from time allowed Wolverhampton Wanderers to get away with a smash and grab away to Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night.

Leeds pressured their rivals high up the field for the first half and had Wolves pinned back deep with their brave and energetic football, although the visitors defended well.

The second half was more open and both sides were getting stretched before Jimenez's winner, which left Leeds' keeper Illan Meslier wrong-footed after hitting Kalvin Phillips on its way to goal.

Leeds pressed hard in the closing minutes, but an equalizer evaded them, while Wolves move up to sixth in the Premier League table.

West Brom and Burnley played out the first 0-0 draw of the season in the Premier League earlier on Monday evening with a result that gave Burnley its first point of the campaign, while allowing West Brom to collect its second point, which was enough to move it out of the bottom three.

Branislav Ivanovic hit the crossbar for West Brom, while Burnley forward Chris Wood twice hit the bar for the visitors.

Monday also saw the Premier League confirm that Everton keeper Jordan Pickford will not face further action for the wild challenge in the Liverpool derby on Saturday that left Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk needing a knee operation that will end his season.