China League one announces second stage schedule

(Xinhua)    15:17, October 19, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China League One announced the schedule of the second stage on Monday, which is set to kick off on October 24.

The first stage concluded last Thursday with Chengdu Better City, Meizhou Hakka, Changchun Yatai, Taizhou Yuanda, Zhejiang Energy Greentown and Kunshan FC advancing into the promotion group, while the other 12 teams were divided into two relegation groups.

According to the schedule, the top finisher of the promotion group will earn promotion into the Chinese Super League while the second-placed team will face a two-legged playoff against the 15th finisher of the CSL for the a spot in the CSL next season.

In the relegation groups, the 5th-placed team in each group will play the other group's 6th-placed team, with the losers dropping into League Two.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

