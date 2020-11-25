Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

CAF to hold 42nd ordinary general assembly virtually

(Xinhua)    11:30, November 25, 2020

The 42nd ordinary general assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will be held via videoconference due to COVID-19, CAF's Emergency Committee announced Tuesday.

A statement issued by CAF communication director Alexandre Siewe said the meeting, initially scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa, will now be organized on the scheduled date of December 11 but directed from the CAF headquarters in Cairo.

CAF explained the decision was taken based on the recommendations by their medical committee after an analysis of the figures regarding the evolution of COVID-19 in Africa, with trends heralding the start of a second wave.

"CAF Emergency Committee aligns with the decision not to lower our guards against the pandemic and to comply with the measures to protect the health of all stakeholders as much as possible," the statement said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York