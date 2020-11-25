CAF to hold 42nd ordinary general assembly virtually

The 42nd ordinary general assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will be held via videoconference due to COVID-19, CAF's Emergency Committee announced Tuesday.

A statement issued by CAF communication director Alexandre Siewe said the meeting, initially scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa, will now be organized on the scheduled date of December 11 but directed from the CAF headquarters in Cairo.

CAF explained the decision was taken based on the recommendations by their medical committee after an analysis of the figures regarding the evolution of COVID-19 in Africa, with trends heralding the start of a second wave.

"CAF Emergency Committee aligns with the decision not to lower our guards against the pandemic and to comply with the measures to protect the health of all stakeholders as much as possible," the statement said.