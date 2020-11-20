Shanghai SIPG overtake Sydney FC in AFC Champions League

DOHA, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Striker Li Shenglong scored twice as Shanghai SIPG overtook Sydney FC 2-1 in the AFC Champions League here on Thursday.

Sydney established advantage quickly in the seventh minute. Thanks to a header converted by Trent Buhagiar, Kosta Barbarouses made a perfect cooperation by rolling the ball back to Buhagiar, who fired a missile to break the deadlock.

Though SIPG strived to cut the deficit, but their efforts did not make a difference in the first half.

The turning point came in the 62nd minute when Aaron Mooy's cross from the right flank found Li who was right before the goal. The latter contributed a powerful header despite his falling down to help his team tie the score.

Li made the story repeat after 15 minutes, but this time it was Yu Hai's cross on the left side that assisted him. Li' s header hit the right post and bounced into the corner of the net.

Before the end of the game, Sydney goalkeeper Thomas Heward Belle made the defense outside the box towards his SIPG counterpart Chen Wei's long kick, who was later rewarded with a red card and replaced by defender Rhyan Grant.

"The two goals did not belong to me, they are the results of teamwork. More importantly, we got back our confidence through the game," said Li.

SIPG will face Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Sunday.