China receives worldwide attention at historical juncture

The world is casting its eyes toward China, as the country has kicked off the "two sessions," the annual meetings of its top legislature and top political advisory body.

The draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, which are expected to be reviewed during the two sessions, remain a focus of global attention, and through the two sessions, the world will observe how the country will further advance its high-quality development.

A blueprint of the country's future development is unfolding, as the Communist Party of China (CPC) is embracing its 100th anniversary of the founding this year and China enters the starting year of its 14th Five-Year Plan period.

The international society believes that China, embarking on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country, will inject more momentum for win-win cooperation into the world.

The two sessions offer an insight into China's experiences of economic and social development.

After five years of ceaseless efforts, China has reached the major goals set in its 13th Five-Year Plan, made remarkable historic achievements in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and achieved a comprehensive victory in poverty alleviation.

It has maintained economic stability, continuously optimized economic structure, obviously improved ecology and environment, expanded opening up, and significantly enhanced people's livelihood.

Besides, the country's economy, science and technology, as well as comprehensive national strength have all stepped onto a new stage, bringing the country a huge step closer to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This fully demonstrates the institutional advantage of the leadership of the CPC, as well as the socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The international society holds that as China implements the 14th Five-Year Plan, the country will become more competent to make important contributions to global economic recovery.

The two sessions enhance the world's understanding of China's governance.

International observers found that to understand China's remarkable success, one must recognize the Chinese philosophy of governance. The achievements China made in the fight against COVID-19, which is of major strategic importance, further inspired the world to think why the CPC could make such progress.

Since the book "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was published, it has been translated into multiple languages and released in different countries, which fully indicates the international influence of China's governance.

The world's attention on the two sessions, as well as the socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics, also explains the world's yearning for inspiration from the governance of China.

The two sessions create opportunities for the world to enhance cooperation with China.

At present, mankind is facing multiple crises and challenges, and solidarity and cooperation remain the only right choice. China has promised that embarking on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country, it will continue to take an active part in international cooperation on COVID-19, implement a win-win strategy of opening-up, promote sustainable development, advance science, technology and innovation, and promote a new type of international relations. It will keep advancing on the way toward a community with a shared future for mankind.

Amid complicated international landscape, China's high-level opening up will be conducive for the international market. This is what the international community is expecting, and carries the wish to enhance human well-being through win-win cooperation.

The curtain of the 2021 two sessions has been raised. China is progressing steadily from a new historical juncture. Entering a new development stage, following a new development philosophy and fostering a new development paradigm, China will work with other countries to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.