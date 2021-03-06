China to encourage more foreign investment in high-tech, modern services industries

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will encourage more foreign investment in medium- and high-end manufacturing industries, high-tech industries, transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing industries and modern services industries, according to the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

China will also encourage more foreign investment in the central and western regions over the next five years, said the draft outline unveiled Friday.