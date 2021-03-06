China to intensify efforts to attract, utilize foreign investment

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will intensify efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment over the next five years, according to the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.

China will promote the opening up of sectors including telecommunications, the internet, education, culture and medical care to foreign investors in an orderly manner, said the draft outline unveiled on Friday.