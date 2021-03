A visitor takes photo at the opening ceremony in interactive panda-themed museum in Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Sichuan, March 3, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

The world's first interactive panda-themed museum opened on Wednesday in Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, one of the major habitats for pandas. The museum covers an area of 7,179 square meters, with 4,342 square meters of display areas.