Giant panda activities frequently captured at a nature reserve in SW China

Over the last two months, infrared cameras installed in the Wujiao Nature Reserve in southwest China’s Sichuan province have frequently captured the activities of an adult wild giant panda, the management bureau of the nature reserve announced on Jan. 30, Chinanews.com has reported.

Photo shows a wild giant panda captured by infrared cameras at the Wujiao Nature Reserve in southwest China’s Sichuan province. (Photo courtesy of the management bureau of the Wujiao Nature Reserve)

In one video clip, the giant panda can be seen interacting with the camera, watching it with curiosity for a while before leaving. In another video clip, the same panda was captured leaving its scent by rubbing its buttocks against a tree, a behavior to mark its territory.

The area where the images were captured were at an elevation of 2,783 meters above the sea level. The nature reserve, with thriving plants, rich water resources and few human activities, provides a stable living environment for giant pandas and the companion animals. Other than monitoring wild animals using infrared cameras, the reserve is also cracking down on poaching and tree-cutting.

