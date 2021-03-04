China always puts vaccine safety, efficacy first: spokesperson

Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), briefs media on the session and takes questions through video link due to epidemic response during a press conference in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2021. The National Committee of the CPPCC held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the top political advisory body's annual session. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China always puts the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines first, a spokesperson for the annual session of the country's top political advisory body said Wednesday.

China's technical standards of application for market rollout and conditional market approval meet requirements of the World Health Organization and a number of developed countries, said Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, at a press conference.

China's COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for use in many other countries, with some foreign leaders taking the lead in vaccination, Guo added.