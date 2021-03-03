Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Philippine soldiers among 1st to get inoculated with Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

(Xinhua)    10:04, March 03, 2021

A soldier receives a dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center in Marikina City, the Philippines, March 2, 2021. The Philippines has begun their COVID-19 vaccination campaign after the country received the shipment of the Sinovac vaccine CoronaVac from China. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

MANILA, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Philippine military will be among the first groups in the country to get inoculated with the newly arrived Sinovac vaccines donated by China.

Lieutenant Gen. Jose Faustino, the commanding general of the Philippine Army (PA), received the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine CoronaVac during a ceremonial vaccination at army headquarters on Tuesday.

Three other army generals also got the jab.

The Philippines has logged 580,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, including 12,369 deaths.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte thanked China for donating the vaccines to the Philippines.

"From the bottom of my heart and with immense gratitude, I thank you, the Chinese people and government, for being so generous," Duterte said during a televised public address on Monday night.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York