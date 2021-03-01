China-donated vaccines arrive in Philippines

Staff members unload vaccines donated by China at a Philippine Air Force base in Manila, the Philippines on Feb. 28, 2021. (Photo/Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of the Philippines)

A batch of Sinovac vaccine CoronaVac donated by China arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, the first COVID-19 vaccine to reach the Southeast Asian country.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attended the handover ceremony of the vaccines at a Philippine Air Force base in the capital city of Manila.

