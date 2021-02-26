Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Feb 26, 2021
China to donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia: embassy

(Xinhua)    10:04, February 26, 2021

Tunisians wearing face masks walk on a street amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 13, 2021. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

TUNIS, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia, the Chinese Embassy in Tunisia announced Thursday.

"In view of the traditional and friendly relations between China and Tunisia, and in order to further support Tunisia's anti-epidemic efforts, the Chinese government has decided to provide Tunisia with 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the form of donation," the Chinese embassy said in a statement posted on its Facebook account.

"China reaffirms its readiness to continue to help Tunisia in its fight against the coronavirus to the extent possible," the statement added.

In response, the Tunisian Presidency expressed its "sincere thanks to China for this willingness, which reflects the continuous cooperation between the two countries."

