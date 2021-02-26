China donates 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Sierra Leone

FREETOWN, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Sierra Leone on Thursday received a consignment of 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China to support the country's vaccination campaign.

Health authorities in Sierra Leone said the vaccine will "play an important role in preventing and containing the COVID-19 in the country."

According to the authorities, the vaccine comes at a time when the Sierra Leone government is planning to vaccinate about 1.6 million vulnerable people.

Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Hu Zhangliang said that "we are supporting Sierra Leone with the COVID-19 vaccine at a time when countries around the world are struggling to have the vaccine."

Hu called on the Sierra Leonean authorities to put the precious vaccine into good use to save the nation from the COVID-19.

Sierra Leone's Deputy Foreign Minister Solomon Jamiru expressed his government's appreciation to China for helping Sierra Leone fight against the pandemic and assured that they will continue to work with the Chinese medical teams to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.