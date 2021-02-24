Chinese company commended for constructing bridge in Sierra Leone

FREETOWN, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Sierra Leonean official Tuesday praised China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG) for constructing a standard bridge linking the business area in the country's capital city of Freetown with its western part.

Speaking here at the opening ceremony of the Savage Street Bridge, Sierra Leone's Minister of Works and Public Asset Peter Bayuku Conteh said the construction work contracted by the Chinese company will further improve the country's economy.

The project clearly shows the Chinese company is a trusted partner that could be called upon to address critical issues in construction, he said.

CRSG Project Manager Jiang Huawei expressed gratitude to the Sierra Leonean government for its support and guidance throughout the project's implementation, adding that the project involved an intense and orderly construction by Chinese experts and local workers.

Jiang said the project effectively minimizes traffic congestion in the capital city, improves the travel of local residents, and helps make a more beautiful city.

"During the construction process, our company strictly followed the technical specifications and adopted advanced construction technology. We strive to make the project another icon of our company in Sierra Leone," he added.