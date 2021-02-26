Zimbabwean president thanks China for second COVID-19 vaccine donation

A healthcare worker prepares for the injection of a Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, at a hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Feb. 18, 2021. (Photo by Shaun Jusa/Xinhua)

HARARE, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday thanked China for making a second donation of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Zimbabwe.

"Only yesterday (Wednesday), I was informed that we have received another donation of 200,000 doses of vaccines from His Excellency, President Xi Jinping and the Government and people of the People's Republic of China, making the total donation from China to date, 400,000 doses of vaccines," he said.

"I would like to express the profound gratitude of the Government, the party ZANU-PF and the People of Zimbabwe, to the President and people of China for their kind generosity," Mnangagwa said.

He said in addition to the donation, China's Sinopharm had availed an additional 1.8 million doses of vaccines for purchase by Zimbabwe.

At least 600,000 of the 1.8 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines are expected in the country in early March.

Mnangagwa added that procurement plans of other vaccines from India and Russia are also advanced, as the nation steps up the first phase of its vaccination roll-out program.

Last Thursday, the Zimbabwean government launched its COVID-19 vaccination program, three days after taking delivery of the first batch of the 200,000 vaccines from China.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also health and child care minister, became the first citizen to receive the Sinopharm jab.

Frontline workers, including journalists, are being prioritized for inoculation under the first phase of the vaccination program. Vaccination is being done on a voluntary basis and in three phases.

Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to continue adhering to the laid-down COVID-19 health protocols.

As of Wednesday, Zimbabwe had recorded 35,960 COVID-19 cases, 32,410 recoveries and 1,456 deaths.