Chinese ambassador hands over COVID-19 vaccines to Sierra Leonean president

(Xinhua)    13:41, March 02, 2021

FREETOWN, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Hu Zhangliang on Monday officially presented a batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio.

The vaccines arrived in Sierra Leone on Thursday last week.

China is ready to work with other development partners to support Sierra Leone in prevailing over the pandemic at an early date, Hu said in his statement.

Expressing appreciation to the Chinese government, Bio said China has always helped Sierra Leone whenever the nation needs help.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed," said the president.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

