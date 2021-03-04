Commentary: Chinese democracy deserves being well understood

Photo taken on May 22, 2020 shows flags on the Tian'anmen Square and atop the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The annual national "two sessions" is a key window into Chinese democracy, and it may be enlightening to gaze at the Chinese model at a time when the world needs to work more closely than ever to tackle common challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fourth sessions of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are scheduled to open on Friday and Thursday, respectively.

Unlike legislators in the West who make their careers in politics, deputies to the NPC, China's top legislature, are from all walks of life and work part-time. Of the nearly 3,000 national lawmakers, more than 15 percent are grassroots workers and farmers.

The CPPCC, part of the system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China (CPC), is an important contributor to democratic decision-making and problem-solving. Under the system, the CPC works together with non-Communist parties rather than playing party politics that tosses aside the needs of the people.

At the annual two sessions, Chinese democracy representing the overwhelming majority of the Chinese people ensures that grassroots voices are heard and concerns over the well-being of the people fully addressed.

By late January, all 9,180 suggestions submitted by NPC deputies to last year's annual NPC session had been handled, with feedback provided. Various departments of the State Council, or the cabinet, adopted approximately 3,700 pieces of advice from NPC deputies and political advisors and subsequently introduced some 1,500 related policy measures.

Socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics is something new that is deeply rooted in traditional Chinese culture, created in revolutionary and constructive periods, and gradually improved in times of reform.

It is time to re-understand the essence of Chinese democracy and its significance to the progress of human society.

Democracy is to be used to address problems that the people want to solve, rather than an ornament to be used for decoration.

Following government efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, China resumed production and brought people's life back on track in a short period of time, became the only major economy to post growth, and announced the elimination of absolute poverty across the nation -- a great achievement China has made that will go down in history.

In sharp contrast, some political parties in certain countries have been busy engaging in bickering or politicizing the pandemic for their own interests, causing many to succumb to the virus simply due to poor responses.

There is no perfect democracy, only democracy that fits best.

Photo taken on May 28, 2020 shows a view of the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

More than 100 years ago, China, under the decadence and impotence of a feudal government and facing the invasions and occupations of imperialist powers, pioneered new state and governance systems and experimented with various solutions such as a constitutional monarchy, parliamentary systems, multiparty politics, and a presidential government. But all the efforts to search for ways to create a better future for the nation ended in failure, with its people struggling to survive.

Only after the founding of the CPC in 1921 did China find its path to national independence and prosperity, and its people's liberation and happiness.

Only the person wearing the shoes knows if they fit. Only the people can tell if the development path they have chosen for their country is suitable.

If people's opinions are heard and their concerns are addressed, if their interests are put first and their lives are constantly improving, theirs is surely a workable, efficient democracy that suits their country and is full of vigor and vitality.