China's top political advisory body briefs media ahead of annual session

Guo Weimin, spokesperson of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, speaks during a news conference via video link in Beijing on March 3, 2021. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, held a news conference via video link on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.

Guo Weimin, spokesperson of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, briefed journalists on the session and took questions.

Here are some highlights:

- The session this year will last six and a half days, opening at 3 pm tomorrow and closing on the afternoon of March 10 (Read more)

- Chinese COVID-19 vaccines safe, meet global standards

- As of Feb 28, China had administered over 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

- Attempts to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics are 'doomed to fail', official says

- China's international image affected by many factors, including lack of understanding and hostile politicians

