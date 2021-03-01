Chinese mainland reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas

The Chinese mainland recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, all from overseas, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Monday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the NHC said.

Thirteen new asymptomatic cases were also recorded on Sunday, and 254 asymptomatic patients remained under medical observation.

This brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland to 89,912, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 11,005 (10,536 recoveries, 199 deaths)

Macao: 48 (47 recoveries)

Taiwan: 955 (919 recoveries, 9 deaths)