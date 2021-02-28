Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 28, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. FDA approves Johnson &Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

(Xinhua)    09:20, February 28, 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday authorized Johnson &Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States.

It is the third COVID-19 vaccine that has received FDA's emergency use authorization (EUA) in the country, following the first one developed by American drugmaker Pfizer in partnership with German company BioNTech, and second one developed by American drugmaker Moderna.

It is also the first single dose COVID-19 vaccine available in the United States.

The EUA allows Johnson &Johnson's vaccine to be distributed in the United States for use in individuals 18 years of age and older, according to the FDA.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York