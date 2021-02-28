Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 28, 2021
Health official to become first Thai to receive Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

(Xinhua)    11:14, February 28, 2021

BANGKOK, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Thai Permanent Secretary for Public Health Kiatiphum Wongrajit will become the first Thai to be vaccinated with Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from China on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed on Saturday the permanent secretary will be shot as the first Thai with the Chinese vaccine on Sunday morning at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, northwest of Bangkok.

Anutin said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and he himself will visit the institute to witness the first shot of Sinovac.

The first batach of COVID-19 vaccines that Thailand ordered from China's Sinovac Biotech arrived in the country on Wednesday.

Medical personnel, led by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, are among the first groups of people to be vaccinated against the virus. 

