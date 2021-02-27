Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 27, 2021
China conditionally approves four self-developed COVID-19 vaccines: official

(Xinhua)    09:24, February 27, 2021

A medical worker prepares a vaccine at a temporary COVID-19 vaccination site at a company in the ZPark Phase 2 in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has granted conditional market approval to four self-developed COVID-19 vaccines, Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said Friday.

China has adopted five technological approaches in developing COVID-19 vaccines. China now has 17 self-developed COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials, with seven undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, Wang told a press conference held in Beijing.

China has also included 11 drugs and treatment methods in its diagnosis and treatment plan for COVID-19, Wang added. 

