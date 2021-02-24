Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Passengers wearing face masks take a subway in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The commission received reports of 12 new imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Three new suspected cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

On Tuesday, 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 4,961 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,780 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 181 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,864 by Tuesday, including 370 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 84,858 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Tuesday, and 8,183 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Tuesday also saw nine asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. Two asymptomatic cases arriving from outside the mainland were re-categorized as confirmed ones.

A total of 291 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 261 arrived from outside the mainland.