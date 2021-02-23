Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Africa's COVID-19 cases exceed 3.83 mln

(Xinhua)    11:22, February 23, 2021

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent has reached 3,830,631 as of Monday evening, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the agency's Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the number of COVID-19-inflicted deaths in Africa has reached 101,350.

A total of 3,383,956 infected people have recovered across the continent so far, the Africa CDC said.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the worst COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the caseload, according to the agency.

South Africa has reported the highest COVID-19-related deaths in Africa, at 49,053, according to the Africa CDC.

North African countries of Egypt and Morocco reported the second and third highest number of COVID-19-related deaths, at 10,353 and 8,554, respectively.

