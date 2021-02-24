Iraq sees new daily record in COVID-19 infections; Oman to ban entry of travelers from 10 countries

CAIRO, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Iraq sets a yearly new record in daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday with 4,181 new confirmed cases. Meanwhile, Oman decided to ban travelers from 10 countries to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 4,181 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily record in 2021, bringing the total nationwide infections to 675,982.

It also reported 16 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,311, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 2,592 to 623,337.

In Oman, the supreme committee tasked with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic decided to impose a two-week ban on travelers from Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia, starting on Thursday, to curb the pandemic's spread, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Omani Health Ministry confirmed 297 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 139,989. Oman's tally of recoveries from the virus rose by 295 to 131,143, while its coronavirus death toll increased by two to 1,557.

Turkey reported 9,107 new COVID-19 cases and 75 more deaths on Tuesday, pushing its tally of infections to 2,655,633 and its death toll to 28,213. The total recoveries in Turkey, the hardest-hit country in the Middle East, surged by 5,546 to 2,534,996.

So far, there are 6.23 million people in Turkey have received the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, among whom 1.21 million having received two shots, since the country started the nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 14.

Iran reported 8,330 new COVID-19 cases and 91 more deaths from the infectious disease on Tuesday, raising its tally of infections to 1,590,605 and its death toll to 59,663. The tally of recoveries in Iran surged by 7,151 to 1,358,541.

Israel reported 4,329 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total confirmed tally in the country to 758,810. The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,631 after 38 new fatalities were added, while the total recoveries rose to 712,002, with 2,806 newly recovered cases.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 4.5 million, or 48.4 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a COVID-19 night curfew will be imposed for three days, starting on Thursday, to prevent gathering during the Jewish holiday of Purim.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported 3,005 new COVID-19 cases and five more fatalities, taking its tally of infections to 375,535 and its death toll to 1,145. The total recoveries in the UAE soared by 3,515 to 366,567.

Jordan recorded 4,139 new coronavirus infections and 19 more deaths, pushing its tally on confirmed COVID-19 cases to 372,417 and its death toll to 4,589. The total recoveries in Jordan climbed by 1,855 to 339,214.

Morocco announced 446 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths, bringing its tally of infections to 481,709 and its death toll to 8,574. The total number of recoveries in Morocco climbed to 466,105 with the addition of 808 newly recovered cases.

Morocco's revenues from tourism decreased by 4.9 billion U.S. dollars, or 53.8 percent, in 2020 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the loss of more than 8 million tourists, the Moroccan Ministry of Finance said Tuesday.

Lebanon registered on Tuesday 2,723 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 359,320. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that the number of deaths from the virus in Lebanon went up by 59 to 4,446.

Kuwait confirmed 1,015 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths, taking its total confirmed infections to 186,004 and death toll to 1,057. The total recoveries in Kuwait rose by 906 to 174,088.

The Qatari Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 455 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 161,344.

Qatar's tally of recoveries from the virus climbed by 510 to 151,225, while the total fatalities remained unchanged at 257 for the second day running, according to a ministry statement.