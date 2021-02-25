Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
Foreigners find heroism in ordinary Chinese people amid COVID-19 battle

(People's Daily App)    14:37, February 25, 2021

2020 was an extraordinary year for China. Facing the sudden coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese people put up a strong defense with solidarity and resilience, and achieved a heroic feat in humankind's fight against the virus. China has become the first major economy worldwide to achieve positive growth after the economic downturn caused by the epidemic.

What was behind these achievements? How did ordinary people in different sectors respond?

Recently, three foreigners living in China, Raz Galor from Israel, Lila Kidson from the US and Alistair Bayley from Australia, went to Zouping in East China's Shandong Province, Wuhan in Central China's Hubei Province, and the country's capital city Beijing, met with workers, delivery men, restaurant owners and learned about their stories.

From the interviews and experience, they have seen many flashes of heroism in ordinary people in China. Here's a video that shows what exactly they discovered.

