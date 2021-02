Papua New Guinea (PNG) Governor-General Bob Dadae (2nd R) and Chinese Ambassador to PNG Xue Bing (3rd L) attend the inauguration of the Confucius Institute in Lae, Papua New Guinea, Feb. 19, 2021. The first Confucius Institute in the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) was inaugurated in the country's second largest city of Lae. (Chinese Ambassy to Papua New Guinea/Handout via Xinhua)