China slams U.S. designation of Confucius Institute U.S. Center

Teachers of the Confucius Institute of Chinese Opera (CICO) of the State University of New York (SUNY) at Binghamton perform during an event marking the 10th anniversary of the CICO in Binghamton, the United States, on Oct. 18, 2019. (Xinhua)

China said that the U.S. move is borne out of "ideological prejudice and self-interest" and "have brutally interfered with and obstructed normal bilateral cooperation projects".

China on Friday expressed its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the request of the United States to register the Confucius Institute U.S. Center as "a foreign mission," saying it has demonized and stigmatized the normal operation of China-U.S. cooperation projects.

"Out of ideological prejudice and self-interest, some U.S. individuals have brutally interfered with and obstructed normal bilateral cooperation projects, including Confucius Institutes, which is totally unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing in response to a relevant statement by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Zhao said Confucius Institutes in the United States were established in cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect, friendly consultation, equality, and mutual benefit to universities of the two countries.

The operation and management of Confucius Institutes are open and transparent, and strictly abide by local laws and regulations of the universities, the spokesperson said, adding that the institutes have made positive contributions to cultural exchanges between China and the United States, and have been generally welcomed by the universities and all walks of life in the United States.

Noting that the U.S. statement has cited a large number of "so-called" reports with no foundation in facts, Zhao urged the United States to abandon the Cold War zero-sum mentality, immediately correct mistakes, stop politicizing related educational exchange programs, stop disturbing normal people-to-people exchanges, and stop damaging mutual trust and cooperation between China and the United States.

Zhao said China reserved the right to react further.