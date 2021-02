Aerial photo taken on Feb. 15, 2021 shows the construction site of Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in southeast China's Fujian Province. Some 500 laborers still work at the construction site of the bridge during the Chinese Lunar New Year. The 14.7-km-long bridge is part of the province's Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, the first cross-sea high-speed railway in China, which is expected to be put into operation in 2022. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)