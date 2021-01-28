Chunyun kicks off amid COVID-19

With the train 3603 from Beijing to Chongqing West slowly leaving the Beijing Railway Station at 0:48 a.m. today, this year’s Chunyun, also known as Spring Festival travel rush, has officially kicked off.

The 2021 Spring Festival travel rush starts on Jan. 28 and will end on March 8, totaling 40 days. China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd., expects that the Spring Festival passenger transportation is mainly short to medium-haul passenger traffic. The peak day for traveling before the festival is expected to appear on Feb. 8, with the peak day after the festival expected to take place on Feb. 28.

According to Zhou Xiangfeng with the Passenger Transport Department of the China Railway Beijing Group Co.,Ltd., the crew of train 3603 will strictly implement the epidemic prevention and control measures. The train will be disinfected before leaving the depot and during operation, and the crew will carry out disinfection every two hours when the train runs through medium and high-risk areas.

The crew will take the temperatures of passengers as required, and remind passengers to wear a mask at all times; a special area is set up on board to isolate passengers with a fever. The crew on duty will wear N95 masks, disposable gloves, goggles, and their body temperatures will be measured and logged twice a day.