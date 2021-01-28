4 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Tonghua, Jilin

|The first batch of recovered COVID-19 patients are discharged from Tonghua Central Hospital in Tonghua, northeast China’s Jilin Province, Jan. 27, 2021. A total of four COVID-19 patients including an asymptomatic patient recovered at the hospital and were discharged on Wednesday. They were transferred to a rehabilitation hospital for a 14-day medical observation. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Tengchong: border city with a thriving economy, culture, an…
Pompeo's allegations of genocide in Xinjiang 'ravings of a …
Xi stresses strict Party governance for 14th Five-Year Plan…
Explore the soup culture, a striking feature of Luoyang cui…