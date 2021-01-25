Tonghua carries out distribution, delivery measures to ensure daily necessity supply

Volunteers check orders of daily necessity goods at a supermarket according to wish lists of residents in quarantine in Dongchang District of Tonghua, northeast China’s Jilin Province, Jan. 24, 2021. Tonghua authorities are carrying out distribution and delivery measures to ensure the supply of daily necessities amid the fight against COVID-19. A special package containing vegetables for five days’ demand with half-price delivery cost is available for every household, and disadvantage people could get the package with no delivery fee. Residents could buy medicine and products for baby and child care through on-line platform or ask community staff to purchase according to their wishes. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)