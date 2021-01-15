Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
China's Jilin reports 14 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:30, January 15, 2021

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province on Thursday reported 14 asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus, the provincial health commission said Friday.

One of them arrived from the neighboring province Heilongjiang, while the others were all related to a previously reported asymptomatic case from Heilongjiang, including seven in the city of Tonghua and six in the city of Gongzhuling.

They were all detected during centralized medical observation, according to the commission.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

