Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 25, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 124 new COVID-19 cases

(CGTN)    09:38, January 25, 2021
Chinese mainland reports 124 new COVID-19 cases
(Photo/CGTN)

The Chinese mainland on Sunday recorded 124 new COVID-19 cases – 117 local transmissions and seven from overseas – the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 67 were reported in Jilin Province, 35 in Heilongjiang Province, 11 in Hebei Province, three in Beijing and one in Shanghai, the Commission said in its daily report.

A total of 45 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 959 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No deaths related to COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, and 75 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 89,115, and the death toll stands at 4,635.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 10,085 (9,034 recoveries, 169 deaths)

Macao: 47 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 889 (787 recoveries, 7 deaths)


【1】【2】【3】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York