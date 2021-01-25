Chinese mainland reports 124 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday recorded 124 new COVID-19 cases – 117 local transmissions and seven from overseas – the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 67 were reported in Jilin Province, 35 in Heilongjiang Province, 11 in Hebei Province, three in Beijing and one in Shanghai, the Commission said in its daily report.

A total of 45 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 959 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No deaths related to COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, and 75 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 89,115, and the death toll stands at 4,635.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 10,085 (9,034 recoveries, 169 deaths)

Macao: 47 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 889 (787 recoveries, 7 deaths)