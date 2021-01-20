Xi inspects Zhangjiakou competition zone of Beijing 2022

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected the Zhangjiakou competition zone of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Xi arrived in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province by taking the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed rail. He inspected the Taizicheng rail station close to the competition venues and athletes' village, the National Ski Jumping Center, and the National Biathlon Center.

Xi extended greetings to athletes, coaches and representatives of operation teams and construction staff in the Zhangjiakou competition zone.

The high-speed railway line connecting Beijing and its 2022 co-host Zhangjiakou, went into operation on December 30, 2019.

The Zhangjiakou competition zone will host 50 events of six disciplines across two snow sports during Beijing 2022.