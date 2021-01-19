Xi underscores developing China's winter sports by hosting Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has placed great emphasis on developing China's winter sports, especially snow sports, by hosting the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Xi made the remarks on Monday afternoon during an inspection tour of the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing.

In the competition's finishing area, Xi observed the operations of the Alpine skiing competition venue and also took in a training session for athletes.

The foundation of building a sporting powerhouse lies in mass sports, he said.

Xi called for the development of China's winter sports, especially snow sports, as well as better promoting winter sports among 300 million people. He also expressed hopes that hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics would contribute to China's goal of becoming a global sporting power.

"Let's go, Chinese winter sports," attendees chanted in unison as Xi was set to depart.

"Let's go," Xi replied.

The National Alpine Skiing Center will stage the Alpine skiing events at Beijing 2022.