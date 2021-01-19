Xi confident of successful Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, expressed his confidence that China would host a successful Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Xi made the remarks during an inspection tour on Monday on the preparatory work for the Games.

At the Capital Gymnasium, athletes and coaches of the Chinese figure skating and short track speed skating national teams reported to Xi their preparations for Beijing 2022, and expressed confidence in winning gold medals.

Xi said that the CPC Central Committee pays great importance to the preparatory work ahead of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, adding that both the Party and the Chinese people have given tremendous support in both material and spiritual terms.

Xi noted that he was very gratified to see the preparations for Beijing 2022 are well underway and that the athletes' training is producing obvious results. He also expressed confidence that the 2022 sports extravaganza will be a success.

The Capital Gymnasium will host the figure skating and short track speed skating events during Beijing 2022.