Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi confident of successful Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

(Xinhua)    11:31, January 19, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, expressed his confidence that China would host a successful Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Xi made the remarks during an inspection tour on Monday on the preparatory work for the Games.

At the Capital Gymnasium, athletes and coaches of the Chinese figure skating and short track speed skating national teams reported to Xi their preparations for Beijing 2022, and expressed confidence in winning gold medals.

Xi said that the CPC Central Committee pays great importance to the preparatory work ahead of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, adding that both the Party and the Chinese people have given tremendous support in both material and spiritual terms.

Xi noted that he was very gratified to see the preparations for Beijing 2022 are well underway and that the athletes' training is producing obvious results. He also expressed confidence that the 2022 sports extravaganza will be a success.

The Capital Gymnasium will host the figure skating and short track speed skating events during Beijing 2022.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York