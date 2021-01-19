Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021
China kicks off reporting campaign focusing on Party's centenary

(Xinhua)    09:12, January 19, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a launch ceremony of a major reporting campaign titled "Century-old striving continues, a new journey begins" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday kicked off a major reporting campaign to celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

A launch ceremony of the campaign, titled "Century-old striving continues, a new journey begins," was held at the National Museum of China in Beijing by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Huang Kunming, head of the department who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said the Party's centenary celebration is a major political event, urging journalists to record the history and show the achievements over the past century as they vividly tell the story of the CPC.

Huang highlighted the importance to explore the history, narrate old stories and discover new ones to comprehensively show the dream, pursuit, and responsibility of the Party, especially the historic achievements after the 18th CPC National Congress.

He also called for closer ties with the people, deeper theoretical grounding and better showcasing of the enterprising spirit in the journalist works.

