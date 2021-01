Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2021 shows black-faced spoonbills flying over a salt field in Ledong County, south China''s Hainan Province. Several black-faced spoonbills, a critically endangered bird species, were spotted at the salt field on Sunday. Listed in the International Council for Bird Preservation bird red data book, the black-faced spoonbill is one of the most endangered birds in the world, due to its limited distribution area and extremely rare population. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)