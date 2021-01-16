China's SPC urges improving judical services for Hainan free trade port development

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) has issued a guideline urging courts to improve judicial services to help speed up the development of the Hainan free trade port.

The guideline, posted online Friday, makes institutional arrangements for improving the free trade port's judicial organizational system, optimizing the case jurisdiction system, and improving the system for foreign-related civil and commercial case trial and the alternative dispute resolution mechanism for commercial cases.

It demands stepping up the construction of the intellectual property court of the Hainan free trade port and the foreign-related civil and commercial tribunal of Hainan.

The guideline also calls for strengthening the construction of tourism tribunals, innovating the trial mode and establishing a centralized and express trial mechanism for foreign-related tourism disputes.