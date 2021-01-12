China's Hainan establishes legislative advisory committee for free trade port

HAIKOU, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A legislative advisory committee has been established in Haikou, the capital of south China's Hainan Province, to improve legislation pertinent to the province's construction of a free trade port.

The Standing Committee of Hainan Provincial People's Congress set up the committee. It aims to provide intellectual support for the port's legal system and improve the legislation's efficiency.

Li Jun, deputy secretary of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, said the rule of law would help build a better business environment and bring core competitiveness for the Hainan free trade port.

"Bringing together legal experts, scholars, and practitioners from home and abroad, the committee will be a think tank for improving the legal system of Hainan's free trade port," said Li.

On June 1, 2020, China released a master plan for the Hainan free trade port, aiming to build Hainan Island into a globally influential, high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.