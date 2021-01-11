In pics: fish market in Fuyuan City

People carry fresh fish at a fish market in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 9, 2021. Fuyuan, the easternmost city of China, has abundant fishery resources. There is a century-old fish market in the city downtown where one can buy various fish products. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
