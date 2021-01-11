Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 11, 2021
In pics: fish market in Fuyuan City

(Xinhua)    09:54, January 11, 2021

People carry fresh fish at a fish market in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 9, 2021. Fuyuan, the easternmost city of China, has abundant fishery resources. There is a century-old fish market in the city downtown where one can buy various fish products. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】

